AMC says 40,000 moviegoers bought tickets to “Barbenheimer” double feature

While the movie industry is in flux, thanks to the strikes of both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, there’s one bright spot: “Barbenheimer.”

The atom-smashing of two unlikely release date twinsies, Margot Robbie‘s cotton candy-colored Barbie and Christopher Nolan‘s partially black-and-white nuclear drama Oppenheimer, has gone from meme curiosity to bona fide event, with AMC Theatres telling ABC Audio that 40,000 of its movie club members have snagged tickets for the double feature.

This is double the number reported just last week.

The full run time for both films, back-to-back, is around five hours, so pick your movie times and beverage amounts accordingly.

Barbenheimer, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, opens in theaters Friday, July 21.





