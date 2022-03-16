‘American Idol’ alums Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Ruben Studdard, Lauren Alaina coming back as mentors this season

L to R: Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Ryan Seacrest; Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

Ahead of the current season of American Idol, the producers said they’d be bringing back fan-favorite contestants from the past in honor of the show’s 20th season. Well, it looks like they’re delivering on their promise.

In a new promo teasing this year’s Hollywood Week that ran during The Bachelor finale, it’s revealed that Idol alums Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Ruben Studdard and Lauren Alaina are coming back to “guide the way.”

Jordin was the winner of Idol season six; David Cook triumphed over David Archuleta in season seven. Ruben Studdard beat Clay Aiken to win season two, while country star Lauren Alaina was the runner-up to Scotty McCreery in season 10.

Hollywood Week gets underway on March 28; this Sunday night, the auditions continue on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.