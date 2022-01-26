‘American Idol’ creator Simon Fuller launches ‘The Future X,’ first pop group assembled on TikTok

Dennis Leupold @dennisleupold

Having essentially invented the modern TV singing competition, American Idol creator Simon Fuller knows a thing or two about launching new stars — and now, he’s seen the future: The Future X, to be specific.

The Future X is the name of the first pop group ever to be discovered and assembled on TikTok. Last fall Fuller began a search for singers and dancers on the platform, with people posting audition videos using the hashtag #NextInMusic. The final seven group members — three singers and four dancers — were then chosen by Fuller.

The group’s seven members are singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood plus dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas. They’re now living together in Malibu, California and working on their first single, as well as preparing for their first live performances, which will come in March 2022 as they open for another Fuller-assembled group, Now United, in Brazil.

In a statement, Fuller says, “The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers.”

The Future X is now teaming with e.l.f. Cosmetics launching a search on TikTok for a makeup artist to work with the group. You can post a video on TikTok showing off your best makeup looks using the hashtag #elfitup from now through February 1.

You can follow the new group at @thefuturexofficial.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.