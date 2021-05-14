‘American Idol’ judges, Alessia Cara, Sheryl Crow & more to perform on ‘Idol’ finale

ABC

American Idol is welcoming a star-studded lineup of performers to its finale episode.

People reports Alessia Cara, Sheryl Crow, Leona Lewis, Macklemore, Fall Out Boy and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac are among the stars who will take the Idol stage, in addition to the show’s three judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Luke’s fellow country artists Luke Combs and Mickey Guyton will also take the stage, along with multi Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan.

On Sunday night’s episode, Willie Spence, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Casey Bishop will compete for the final three spots in the finale episode. Caleb Kennedy was recently removed from the show after a video was released showing him wearing a hood bearing resemblance to the Ku Klux Klan.

The American Idol season 19 finale airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on May 23.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.