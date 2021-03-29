"American Idol" recap: Let the battle for the Top 24 begin

ABC/Eric McCandless

The competition is getting tougher on American Idol as the road to the Top 24 gets closer.

Sunday night’s episode saw judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan faced with the tough job of narrowing down the pool of 64 contestants. To help them do this, a new round dubbed “Showstoppers: The final judgement” was introduced. This saw each contestant perform a song of their choosing with the help of a lighting crew, band, and background singers.

While some American Idol hopefuls flourished in this new round by incorporating tips that the judges had given them this far, others struggled to come out of their shells — like teen contestant Alex Miller.

Unfortunately for Alex, his inability to step out his comfort zone of performing old school country songs proved to be his downfall. It wasn’t all bad news, though. Keeping a promise made earlier in the audition process, Luke later surprised Alex with a call letting him know that he get the chance to perform at the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Here’s where the contestants stand as of Sunday night:

Top 24:

Alyssa Wray – “Here” from The Color Purple

Jason Warrior – “Believer” Imagine Dragons **

Andrea Valles – “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd

Chayce Beckham – “You Should Probably Leave” Chris Stapleton

Caleb Kennedy – original song “When You Leave Tonight”

Wyatt Pike – George Ezra “Blame It On Me”

Cassandra Coleman – “Running with the Wolves” Aurora

Beane – Marvin Gaye “What’s Going On”

Hannah Everhart – “Wrecking Ball” Miley Cyrus

Graham Defranco – “Beautiful War” Kings of Leon

Eliminated:

Alex Miller – “Silver Wings” Merle Haggard

Anthony Guzman – “This Love” Maroon 5

Amanda Mena – “All By Myself” Celine Dion

Murphy – original song “Am I Still Mine?”

Cliffhanger:

Alanis Sophia – “Uninvited” Alanis Morissette

Casey Bishop – “She Talks To Angels” The Black Crowes

The journey to the Top 24 continues Tuesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.





