American Idol recap: Look-a-likes and "top 5 material"

ABC/John Fleenor

Another week of American Idol means another week of auditions.

Another week where the fate of singing hopefuls vying for the chance to earn the golden ticket trip to Hollywood lies in the hands of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Here are highlights from Sunday’s episode:

After coming into his audition dressed like Thor and screaming Viking terms, Anthony Guzman , shocked the trio of judges with his rendition of Michael Buble ’s “Cry Me A River,” keeping himself in the competition a little longer.

Cassie Bishop, 15, was compared to past Idol star Alejandro Aranda by Luke after her audition where she performed "Live Wire" by Mötley Crüe.

Yurisbel gave the judges a workout during his audition, which saw him give his best cover of Pitbull's "Fireball." Although Katy said no to him receiving a golden ticket out fear people would never "trust me ever again," his upbeat personality won over Lionel and Luke, who had a slight resemblance to the American Idol hopeful.

Luke wasn't alone in the doppelgänger department, as Katy met the country version of herself in 17-year-old Hannah Everhart, who sang Johnny Cash's "Wayfaring Stranger" and Etta James' "At Last" into a ticket to Hollywood.

Chayce Beckham's raspy audition of "What Brings Life Also Kills" by Kolton Moore and The Clever Few had Katy calling him "top 5 material" and hailed him as "the heart of America." The judges voted unanimously to send him through to Hollywood.

Although rattled with nerves, Cassandra Coleman sang "The Way It Was" by The Killers with a voice Lionel described as "angelic as it's gonna get." And, after showing off her skills on the piano as well, she effortlessly sang her way to the next round.

16-year-old Ace Stiles got vulnerable by sharing his story of coming out as transgender after performing his original song "Addicted." While he didn't make it to Hollywood, the judges left him with words of encouragement.

American Idol returns next Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET.