'American Idol' recap: The talent keeps coming, and it don't stop coming

ABC/John Fleenor

The search is still on for the next American Idol but, before continuing with auditions, Sunday’s episode took a trip down memory lane, recollecting how two modern-day superstars, Carrie Underwood and Gabby Barrett, got their start on the show.

As judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan embark on their quest to find the next big star, they are hopeful that they’ll stumble upon a contestant with a future so bright they’ll be able to say “we knew you when” — and by the end of the episode, they just may have found it.

Here are some highlights:

Laila Mach: Inspired by Gabby’s hit song “I Hope,” Laila auditioned with her own angrier version of the song. Although Katy calls her rendition “deranged,” she adds that Laila has “exactly what it takes to be in this competition and go far,” earning a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Re’h: Reporting for duty! Lead singer of the U.S. Army National Guard, Re’h, doesn’t just win over the judges and advance to Hollywood with her vocals, but with a surprising costume change from a conservative black dress to a shiny silver number and feather boa as she sings “Bad Girls” by Donna Summer.

Beane: After singing “Wait For The Moment” by VULFPECK, Beane is dubbed as the modern-day Mister Rodgers by Katy who, along with Lionel, vote him through to the next round of the competition.

Anthony Key: Of course it wouldn’t be American Idol without hopefuls like Anthony Key. He brought the 90’s boy band vibes — rocking blonde highlights and cool dance moves as he sang “Dynamite” by BTS. Unfortunately, though, his journey on the show would end after that.

Caleb Kennedy: This small-town teen has it all. After performing his half-finished original song “Nowhere,” the judges were left wanting more. Thankfully, they’ll get more because he’s going to Hollywood.

Alyssa Wray: Alyssa brought the judges to their feet with her soulful cover of “I Am Changing” by Jennifer Hudson. She even had Lionel claiming that a talent like hers only comes around “once in a generation.” And Katy and Luke agreed, which is why fans can look forward to more from her in Hollywood.

American Idol returns next Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.