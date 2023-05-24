‘American Idol’ winner Just Sam is singing on the subways again

Eric Liebowitz/ABC via Getty Images

After winning American Idol in 2020, Just Sam is back to singing on the subway.

The 24-year-old singer, birth name Samantha Diaz, has been posting videos on Instagram that show her busking on the New York City subway for donations — the same thing she was doing before Idol.

The posts sparked concern from fans, who questioned why Idol hadn’t done more to help her career.

Sam posted a message on her Instagram Story Tuesday that reads, “There’s so much that I want to say, but there’s not much that I’m allowed to say..but I promise that I will say more very soon.”

“For now I will just say thank you so much to everyone who has my back,” she continued. “Thank you so so much to the people who are showing me nothing but love and supporting me.”

Just Sam won the first-ever remote American Idol season during the pandemic.

