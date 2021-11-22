American Music Awards 2021: The complete winners list

ABC

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat practically swept every category they were nominated in at the 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B. The celebration took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The voting power of BTS’ fans — the ARMY — went unmatched after the K-pop act dominated their respective categories: artist of the year, favorite pop song and favorite pop duo or group.

Doja took home three awards: collaboration of the year for “Kiss Me More ft. SZA,” favorite female R&B artist and favorite R&B album for Planet Her.

Meg also had a great night, despite pulling out of the show last minute for an undisclosed matter. Her hotties secured her favorite trending song for “Body,” favorite female hip-hop artist and, for her debut Good News, favorite hip-hop album.

Taylor Swift, who also sat out this year’s award show, collected two trophies for favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album for evermore.

As for ﻿Olivia Rodrigo﻿, who held the most nominations of the night, she excitedly accepted the trophy for new artist of the year.

Here’s the complete list of winners from this year’s ceremony:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BTS

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Taylor Swift, evermore

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS, “Butter”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Luke Bryan

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B, “Up”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat, Planet Her

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Marshmello

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.