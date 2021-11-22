American Music Awards 2021: The complete winners list

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat practically swept every category they were nominated in at the 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B. The celebration took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The voting power of BTS’ fans — the ARMY — went unmatched after the K-pop act dominated their respective categories: artist of the year, favorite pop song and favorite pop duo or group.
Doja took home three awards: collaboration of the year for “Kiss Me More ft. SZA,” favorite female R&B artist and favorite R&B album for Planet Her.
Meg also had a great night, despite pulling out of the show last minute for an undisclosed matter. Her hotties secured her favorite trending song for “Body,” favorite female hip-hop artist and, for her debut Good News, favorite hip-hop album.
Taylor Swift, who also sat out this year’s award show, collected two trophies for favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album for evermore.
As for Olivia Rodrigo, who held the most nominations of the night, she excitedly accepted the trophy for new artist of the year.
Here’s the complete list of winners from this year’s ceremony:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
BTS
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Taylor Swift, evermore
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS, “Butter”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Luke Bryan
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B, “Up”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat, Planet Her
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Marshmello
