Amy Winehouse’s final performance dress nets $243K at auction

Srdjan Stevanovic/WireImage

The green-and-black mini dress that Amy Winehouse wore for her final performance sold for $243,200 at an auction event held by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

The garment, described as a “custom-made figure-hugging halter mini dress” with “bamboo and floral print on silk incorporated into a Spanx dress,” was designed by Winehouse’s stylist, Naomi Parry. It was initially expected to raise between $15,000 and $17,000.

Winehouse’s garment was worn at her final performance in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2011, before her untimely death at the age of 27 just a month later from alcohol poisoning.

More than 800 of Winehouse’s dresses, shoes and jewelry items that she wore over the course of her career have sold for about $4 million total.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established by the singer’s parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, to raise awareness and support for young adults with addiction problems.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.