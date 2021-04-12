An Amazing Garage Sale Find – An Autographed Kirby Puckett Magazine!

Fans pose for a picture on the home opener for the Minnesota Twins who defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-2 at a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

This is every Minnesota sports fan’s favorite! Who doesn’t remember Kirby Puckett?? He was a hero to so many adoring Twins fans and helped make Minnesota a sports town for Baseball! I was lucky enough over the weekend to see a guy who was having a moving sale and he was selling so much amazing Minnesota sports memorabilia. I was looking through it all and it brought me back to being a kid and like a light from the heavens, this piece showed up and I had to buy it! Sports Illustrated was my jam as a kid and this was a must have addition to my collection! What are you collecting and what is your missing piece? Let me know on social media!

~Crisco