‘An Audience with Adele’ to air March 20 on NBC

Sure, you can’t see Adele in Las Vegas yet, but you can see her perform on your TV later this month.

An Audience with Adele, a concert she taped last year at the London Palladium, will air March 20 on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can catch it streaming the next day on Peacock.

The show was Adele’s first in London since 2017, and the star-studded audience included Emma Thompson, Idris Elba, Emma Watson, Boy George, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Graham Norton, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Doctor Who/Broadchurch star David Tennant and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

In addition to performing songs from her latest album, 30, Adele also performed some of her past hits, answered questions posed by celebrities and, in a tearful moment, was reunited with her old English teacher.

This special follows Adele’s CBS concert special last year, which also featured a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

