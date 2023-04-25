Anderson .Paak announces fifth annual .Paak House Festival

Francis Specker/CBS

Anderson .Paak‘s .Paak House Festival will return next month for its fifth iteration. Come May 12, .Paak, the Brandon Anderson Foundation and Häagen-Dazs will host the annual event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in .Paak’s own hometown of Ventura, California, with a continued goal of raising funds for the community.

The .Paak House Festival will feature children’s activities, community outreach & resources, gifting, food and more, all of which are also sponsored by the likes of Fat Burger, Taco Bell, Vans, Liquid IV and Mattel. There will also be live performances from special star-studded guests who have not yet been announced, and some rising artists who will perform on the festival’s first-ever HUE SOUND stage.

Tickets for the .Paak House Festival, which previously featured performances from Ty Dolla $ign, Snoh Aalegra, Jhené Aiko, Raphael Saadiq, The Game, Smino, Schoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad and Cordae, are currently on sale.

