Anderson .Paak explains why he moved his .Paak House festival from LA to Oxnard, California

After holding his annual .Paak House charity festival in Los Angeles for three years, Anderson .Paak is proud to move his December 22 event to his hometown, Oxnard, California.

“I want to give back more to the city that gave me my character,” the two-time Grammy winner tells the Ventura County Star.

“When I was growing up, I used to shoot out to LA whenever I could,” he adds. “As I get older, I’m more appreciative of where I’m from.”

The fourth annual .Paak House festival benefits his non-profit Brandon Anderson Foundation, which supports underserved youth through access to the arts, after-school programs and more.

The 35-year-old singer will perform with his group The Free Nationals, and he will also present special surprise entertainment. He’s keeping the entertainment a secret, although he says attendees could expect artists like Jhené Aiko and Lucky Daye.

Anthony Anderson, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoh Aalegra, Raphael Saadiq, Goapele, The Game, Schoolboy Q, Cordae and Thundercat are among the celebrities who have appeared in the past.

2021 has been a big year for Anderson. “Leave the Door Open,” the debut single by Silk Sonic, his duo with Bruno Mars, is up for four Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

The smash hit also won an American Music Award for Favorite R&B Song, and Soul Train Awards for Song of the Year and Video of the Year.

In person tickets for .Paak House are sold out; however, tickets are available to watch the livestream, which begins this Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, at MomentHouse.com/paakhouse.

