Andy Grammer announces The Art of Joy Tour for 2022

Alex Harper

Following the release of his new single “Damn It Feels Good to Be Me,” Andy Grammer has announced a new tour.

The Art of Joy tour starts February 4, 2022 in Monticello, NY and is scheduled to wrap up March 3 in Napa, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 8 at 12pm local time via AndyGrammer.com.

Andy’s new album, his fifth, is due out in early 2022. It’ll include “Damn It Feels Good to Be Me,” and “Lease on Life,” the latter of which was inspired by the birth of his daughter, Izzy, who arrived two weeks into lockdown last year.

