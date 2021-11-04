Andy Grammer to perform on ‘The Bachelorette’ next week

Alex Harper

Andy Grammer is blessing Bachelor Nation with his musical talents next week.

The singer will appear on ABC’s The Bachelorette on Tuesday, November 9, performing his recent single “Lease on Life” for Bachelorette Michelle Young and one of her suitors.

“Get out the tissues, or the snacks, or simply warm up your voice to yell the right choice at the screen,” Andy wrote on Instagram. “However you prepare just be ready to watch your boy serenade some young lovers on #TheBachelorette on Nov 9.”

Andy, whose current hit is “Damn It Feels Good to Be Me,” recently announced that he’ll be performing on this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. His Art of Joy tour launches in February.

