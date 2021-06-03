Andy Grammer to release new single “Lease on Life” later this month

Disney Channel/Adam Taylor

Andy Grammer just signed a new record deal and will release a new single later this month.

Called “Lease on Life,” the tune will be out on June 28. Andy performed it during CNN’s Graduation Special late last month. The track will also be used this summer for an ad campaign for International Hotel Group properties, which include the Holiday Inn, Kimpton and Intercontinental brands.

Andy has spent most of the past year working on new album, due out later this year under his new label deal, which puts him under the Disney Music Group umbrella.

“Andy always seems to over-deliver in the categories of heart and pop magic and this next record is no different,” his manager Ben Singer says in a statement.

The singer’s latest release is “Close to You,” a collaboration with DJ and producer R3hab.

