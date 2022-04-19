Andy Grammer to serve as keynote speaker at Mental Health America’s annual conference

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Andy Grammer will serve as the keynote speaker and share his honest thoughts about mental health at Mental Health America’s annual conference this summer.

The “Honey I’m Good” singer shared his excitement about the upcoming venture on Tuesday, telling fans, “Mental health is an extremely important topic to me and it is an honor to speak at such an important event.”

The event, titled “Forward Together: Recovery, Healing, Hope,” will take place in Washington, D.C. starting on June 9. Andy is set to speak the day after, taking stage on Friday, June 10, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The organization shared more information about what to expect at their summertime event, adding in their own announcement, “After being forced by COVID-19 to slow down his busy and high-energy schedule, Andy had to come to terms with his mental health in a way that he hadn’t before. The mental health struggles that Andy faced have inspired his new music and added a new layer to the deep connection he has with his fans.”

There are several ways to watch Andy’s speech, which will be live-streamed. Those interested in attending can register on MHA’s official website and can opt to attend in-person or virtually.

Andy’s music has long embraced the themes of mental wellness, including his hits “Keep Your Head Up,” “The Best of Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” and “Fresh Eyes.”

