Andy Grammer to sing as part of PBS' 'A Capitol Fourth'

Andy Grammer is one of the the many stars taking part in the 40th anniversary edition of PBS’ annual Independence Day special A Capitol Fourth. This year, instead of originating live from Washington, D.C., the special will feature pre-taped performances filmed in various locations across the U.S.

In addition to Andy, viewers will also see performances from country stars Trace Adkins, Brantley Gilbert and Lauren Alaina, opera great Renée Fleming, gospel singer Yolanda Adams, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Tony-winning Broadway performers Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kelli O’Hara, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The performances were shot in New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and the event’s traditional site, Washington, D.C.; there will also be a live fireworks display in D.C.

This year’s A Capitol Fourth special is also saluting American workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will include a segment celebrating the contributions of heroic African-Americans from throughout U.S. history, plus a tribute to wounded military members and their families.

The show is co-hosted by John Stamos and singer and actress Vanessa Williams.

A Capitol Fourth airs July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, and will also be available for viewing by U.S. troops on the American Forces Network. In addition, the show will stream on Facebook, YouTube and PBS.org, and will be available as on demand until July 18.

In other Andy Grammer news, he recently released a new song called “A Thousand Faces,” a collaboration with Dutch EDM star Don Diablo. Andy says it’s about “losing his Dad and losing my Mom.”

By Andrea Dresdale

