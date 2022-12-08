Angel Carter announces charity concert in memory of late brother Aaron Carter

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Angel Carter, the twin sister of late singer Aaron Carter, celebrated their birthday by announcing a charity concert in her brother’s memory. Aaron would have turned 35 on Wednesday.

Angel took to Instagram to explain why she was inspired to arrange the Songs for Tomorrow charity event.

“Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me,” she wrote.

Continued Angel, “I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness.” She said she was encouraged by her family and friends to put on a benefit concert. Proceeds will be directed toward the children’s mental health charity On Our Sleeves.

Songs For Tomorrow will be held January 18 at 8 p.m. PT in West Hollywood, California. The website indicates Nick Carter will be at the event, as well as his fellow members of the Backstreet Boys.

The Carters will be supported by Lance Bass and other members of NSYNC, as well as O-Town, LFO, B. Howard and Ryan Cabrera. More performers will be announced at a later date.

Aaron was found dead in his California home on November 5 at the age of 34. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Following Aaron’s death, Nick created an initiative with On Our Sleeves in his memory, with funds supporting children’s mental health to give “a gift of hope” to their families.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.