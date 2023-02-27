‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’﻿ scores second #1 week at box office

Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania held on to the number one spot over the weekend, bringing in an additional $32.2 million in its sophomore week at the domestic box office.

The Marvel Studios film — starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, and Kathryn Newton — now stands with an estimated $167.3 million domestically and over $363.6 million worldwide.

Debuting in second at the box office was the Elizabeth Banks-directed film Cocaine Bear. The movie racked up an estimated $28.3 million worldwide, with $23 million of that domestically.

In third place, the religious drama Jesus Revolution made its debut, pulling in $15.5 million in its domestic-only release. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water remained in the top five, landing in fourth place and adding $4.7 million domestically in its eleventh week of release for an estimated total of $665.3 million. Overseas, the movie has generated over $1.6 billion, bringing its global tally to $2.267 billion.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish rounded out the top five, earning $4.1 million in its tenth week of release. That brings the animated adventure-comedy’s estimated worldwide earnings to $442.5 million.

