Apple TV+ renews ‘Shrinking’, and more

Shrinking has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The dramedy, from Jason Segel, Ted Lasso showrunner Bill Lawrence and Emmy-winner Brett Goldstein, stars Segel as a grieving therapist who decides to start being brutally honest with his clients. Harrison Ford also stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades, one of Jimmy’s colleagues at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center, who has Parkinson’s disease. Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, and Luke Tennie round out the season 1 cast…

Showtime dropped a new trailer for season 2 of Yellowjackets, which is set to Florence + the Machine’s haunting cover of No Doubt’s 1995 hit “Just a Girl.” The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later as the survivors are adults. Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress among the adult cast, with Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell joining as series regulars in season 2. Elijah Wood also boards the cast for a season-long guest arc. The younger cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson. Season 2 of Yellowjackets premieres March 24…(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta round out the list of presenters at this year’s Oscars ceremony air live the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC…

