Are Gwen and Blake planning to tie the knot this summer?

They’re not even engaged, but US Weekly claims that longtime partners Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so eager to get married that they may tie the knot this summer.

The mag quotes a source as saying the couple is “keen to make it happen as soon as possible,” but safety is their priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” the mag quotes an insider as saying. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.”

So, while they want to go “all out” for a big summer wedding, the source notes, “It won’t be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall.”

Either way, there are allegedly two ceremonies planned — one in L.A., and one on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma. A second source dishes, “Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years.”

Gwen started the process of annulling her first marriage, to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, in March of 2019, so that she can have her marriage to Blake recognized by the Catholic church. However, she’s apparently no longer willing to wait for that to happen.

A source told the mag last month that Gwen now realizes “waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”

Gwen and Blake went public with their romance in November of 2015. They’ve been quarantining together, along with Gwen’s three sons with Gavin: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.