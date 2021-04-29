Are Justin Bieber & BTS collaborating?

Rory Kramer

Beliebers and the ARMY are likely losing their collective minds right now over the news that Justin Bieber may be teaming with BTS for a collaboration.

A source tells Page Six that the two acts are doing a song together, but are “taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right.” The team-up is no surprise, considering that HYBE, the company behind BTS, recently bought Ithaca Holdings, owned by Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, for a reported billion dollars.

Justin and BTS are mutual fans, based on past interviews; in fact, BTS considers Justin to be a musical influence.

An insider speculates to Page Six that the collab will appear on a deluxe version of Justin’s new album, JUSTICE, but since a deluxe version of JUSTICE — the Triple Chucks Deluxe edition — already exists, it might be part of a different kind of repackage.

Meanwhile, BTS will release a new single, “Butter,” next month.

