Are You Down For The Challenge?

Homelessness is on the rise and we are partnering with The Salvation Army to raise money for our local communities right here in the Twin Cities!

If you are among the first 350 people to raise $1,000 or more, you will be a lifeline for a person in need. For every $1,000 a rappeler raises a life can be transformed:

Join Team Staci: https://donate.salvationarmynorth.org/team/362242

Join Team Hutch: https://donate.salvationarmynorth.org/team/362222

$1,000 can go a LONG way:

It provides rent/mortgage assistance that prevents a family from being evicted.

It provides safe, dignified emergency shelter, meals, and related care to 17 individuals.

$1,000 provides 4,200 meals to help families in need stretch their budgets and remain in their home.

