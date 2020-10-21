Are you single? Wear this Halloween costume!

Photo by Levi Saunders on Unsplash

While we don’t necessarily think of Halloween as a romantic holiday, how you dress for the holiday may go a long way in helping you find love. So, what costumes should you pick if you are hoping to attract a new partner?

Well, a new Dating.com survey finds:

48% of singles say Halloween is their favorite holiday for meeting new people, simply because it’s such a casual holiday.

70% of people find funny costumes to be the most attractive, followed by:

Cute costumes (18%)

Scary costumes (13%)

As for the costume, you should stay away from if you want to find love? Well, political costumes of course.