Are. You. Watching. LOVE IS BLIND?!

We live in a world obsessed with binge watching television, and secretly (not-so-secretly) really jazzed about dating shows, Netflix created a show that shocked us all … enter Love is Blind!

If you’re not familiar with the show, let us fill you in. The show brings together single people looking to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with … without ever seeing them! Contestants go on “dates” using tiny pods hoping to fall in love. The only way to ever see the person is propose. Sound crazy? It is. Watch the trailer below:

Now, here’s the best part … nobody realized how successful the show would be considering it was filmed way back in 2018 and didn’t even make it to the streaming platform until February 2020! WTHeck? It was then announced that the sleeper show was the No. 1 show in the U.S. on Netflix. #mindblown

To dive even deeper, the show releases the 2-hour finale tomorrow! After three weeks and nine episodes, we finally find out if love is truly blind. And to make things even better … WE GET A REUNION EPISODE!

The final episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! But the story doesn't end there… On March 5, all your burning questions will be answered in a can’t-miss reunion special hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey pic.twitter.com/6IImBYy3OB — Netflix US (@netflix) February 26, 2020

We could go on and on and on and on … about why you should consider calling in sick to binge watch the show, but we’ll let you decide. That being said, we feel a strange cold coming on and probably need to stay home tomorrow. 😉