Are you watching ‘Lucifer’ on Netflix?

This week, Netflix teased us with an official promo for the first eight episodes of season five premiering on August 21st. The new trailer reveals, Lucifer has a twin brother, Michael, who has a creepy American accent, awful taste in clothes (What is with that brown-beige blazer and turtleneck combo?), and something nasty planned for Lucifer’s life.

“I’m not gonna break Lucifer’s life. I’m gonna take it,” the angel Michael declares.

