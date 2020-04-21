Are you watching ‘The Last Dance’ documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls?

If you’ve ever been a basketball fan (or maybe even a baseball fan) the name Michael Jordan is certainly familiar! This week, ESPN premiered of the first two episodes of “The Last Dance” documentary Sunday night to rave reviews!

“The Last Dance,” is a 10-part documentary series about the Chicago Bulls’ quest during the 1997-98 season to win a sixth NBA title, and it averaged 6.1 million viewers for the first two episodes on Sunday across ESPN and ESPN2.

Don’t believe us? The show was so popular that on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, “Last Dance” posts from ESPN accounted for a combined 9 million engagements. And at one point, 25 of the 30 trending topics on Twitter were all related to the show!

Watch the trailer below:

