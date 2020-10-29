Ariana Grande, Britney Spears top this year's list of most popular celebrity Halloween costumes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

With Halloween just days away, the rush is on to find the perfect costume before it’s too late. For those still on the hunt for inspiration, here’s the list of the 20 most popular celebrity costumes!

SEMrush, a company that studies data trends, analyzed Google searches pertaining to celebrity costumes over the past month and narrowed the list down to the top 20 search results.

Not surprisingly, Ariana Grande (and even Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as her) topped this year’s list.

2020 has been a great year for the “thank u, next” singer, who started off the year with five Grammy nominations and has a new album, Positions, due out this Friday. Most importantly, Grande served up some hot new looks over the past 10 months, from her metallic black butterfly getup from the “Rain on Me” music video to her gorgeous fluffy gray gown she wore to the Grammy Awards.

For fans who might want to dress as Ms. Grande, don’t forget to perfect her dramatic eyeliner to complete the look.

Britney Spears is this year’s second most popular celebrity Halloween costume, but it appears fans may be looking to recreate the singer’s more classic styles, such as her 2001 VMA performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” or her red body suit worn in her “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video.

Coming in third was Cher, who has an abundance of signature styles to choose from that spans decades.

Fourth was beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rounding out the top five was America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum.

Women dominated this year’s list, with only four men showing up in the top 20, starting with Elton John in tenth place.

Here is the top 20 most searched for celebrity Halloween costumes of 2020:

Ariana Grande Britney Spears Cher Kylie Jenner Heidi Klum Kendall Jenner Beyoncé Cardi B Kim Kardashian Elton John Lady Gaga Taylor Swift Dolly Parton Pink Marilyn Monroe Marshmello Michael Jackson Paris Hilton BTS Madonna