Ariana Grande enters the beauty space with r.e.m. beauty

Zoey Grossman//Allure

Ariana Grande is officially joining the beauty game.

In a new cover story with Allure, the singer celebrates the announcement of her new beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty. She says the brand has been secretly in the works for two years and will debut this fall.

“Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know’, sweating,” Ariana recounts. “It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

She reveals the brand’s launch will happen in stages, with eye products launching first because the eyes are “our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything.”

According to Allure, the first drop will include fine-point eyeliner markers, liquid eye shadows in various matte shades, glitter toppers, and at least one mascara. There are also lipsticks, glosses and a range of false lashes on the way in future drops.

