Ariana Grande expanded her merch line after ‘Mean Girls’ star couldn’t find his size

It seems we have a Mean Girls star to thank for Ariana Grande’s inclusive merch sizes.

Daniel Franzese, who played Damian in the 2004 comedy, tells Insider that Ari expanded her merch line after he told her his size wasn’t available.

He says the two have been friends on Instagram for years and back in 2018, he tried to buy a sweater from her “No Tears Left to Cry” merchandise line.

When he realized they didn’t carry his size, he let Ariana know. Franzese said she immediately asked for his size so she could get him a sweater and not long after, she began including sizes up to 3XL to accommodate more fans.

“She sent me two gigantic moving boxes, huge boxes filled with all of her merch in 3XL and then everything else in all other sizes,” he tells Insider. He says she also gave him and his nieces front-row tickets to one of her Miami concerts.

“I just love her,” Franzese said. “She’s so cool.”

And we know Ari is a fan of Mean Girls, too. She recreated scenes from the movie in her “thank u, next” video.

