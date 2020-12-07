Ariana Grande gifts Givenchy snowsuit for Katy Perry's baby, Daisy

John Shearer/Getty Images for Kitty Purry, Inc.

The adorable gifts from famous pals continue to pour in for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby girl, Daisy Dove.

The latest is a white Givenchy snowsuit for the three-month-old, gifted by Ariana Grande. Katy showed off the gift on her Instagram Stories, which included a note from Ari that read, “Katy and Orlando, Congrats & I adore you both!!! Love, Ariana.”

Katy tagged Ariana and wrote “ily [i love you].”

Baby Daisy previously received a hand-embroidered pink blanket from Katy’s former rival-turned-pal, Taylor Swift, back in September.

“Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift,” Katy wrote on Instagram at the time.

Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy in August. She’s their first child together; Orlando shares nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex wife, Miranda Kerr.

Katy has also been keeping it real about her post-baby body. She shared a video of herself on Instagram and TikTok Sunday where she struts glamorously towards the camera in a blue trench coat, only to reveal she’s wearing Spanx underneath.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.