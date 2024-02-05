Ariana Grande is “so deeply proud” of collaborator Victoria Monét’s Grammy wins

Victoria MonÃ©t and Ariana Grande perform together: Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester)

Chances are the first time you heard Victoria Monét‘s name was in connection to Ariana Grande: She’s co-written songs on every one of Ariana’s albums since her 2013 debut and opened for her on her Dangerous Woman tour. But now that the “On My Mama” singer is, as of February 4, a Grammy-winning artist in her own right, Ariana took some time to give her a shout-out.

At the Grammy Awards, Victoria was named Best New Artist and also won Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her latest release, Jaguar II. On her Instagram Story, Ari posted a photo of Victoria and wrote, “my friend, you deserve this one million percent!”

“i am so deeply proud of you and happy for you there are no words. you have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league,” she continued.

“We’ve talked about this happening since the day we met and over many tour bus sleepovers,” she wrote of Victoria’s success. “It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into others, into your collaborators (i am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you.”

“Happy does not begin to cover it,” Ariana concluded. “this is your motherf****** MOMENT!!!!!”

It’s not clear how many songs, if any, Victoria wrote on Ari’s upcoming album, eternal sunshine.

