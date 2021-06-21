Ariana Grande kicks off VEVO Official Live Performances Series with “pov”

Courtesy Vevo

While we wait to see Ariana Grande in concert in the flesh, we can now enjoy the first in what will be a series of performance videos that she’s done for VEVO.

Ariana’s VEVO Official Live Performance Series launched Monday with “pov,” from her current album Positions. It features the singer — wearing a black strapless halter top, black pants and long gloves — performing the song in a garden made up of artificial turf and flowers, with a massive purple “O”-shaped light suspended above her.

According to VEVO, the clip is “rooted in the concept of duality.” The rest of Ari’s “visually stunning” performances will premiere on VEVO in the coming days.

