Ariana Grande responds to Britney Spears’ sweet shout out: “You deserve every single ounce of love”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ariana Grande didn’t waste any time telling Britney Spears exactly how she feels after the latter sweetly shouted her out on Instagram Wednesday.

Britney spoke out about becoming a “makeup junkie” and, after opening up about feeling anxious about welcoming her third child, wrote, “It’s going to be okay and now that @ArianaGrande sent me this unbelievable packaging with her new makeup line @REMbeauty … I believe my day is set !!!”

Britney said she “already put it on” and raved about Ariana’s “awesome” beauty line. “Thank you Ariana for this amazing gift,” she added. “I needed eyeshadow !!! How did you know ??? God bless.”

Soon after, Ariana rushed to the comment section and called Britney “queen !!!!!”

“You deserve every single ounce of love and joy that this life has to offer,” the ﻿Don’t Look Up﻿ actress continued. “Thank you & i’m so glad you’re enjoying your gifts.”

Ariana also took to her Instagram story to link Britney’s post, which she captioned, “Love you so much.”

In other Ari news, she shared a positive update about her Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, a new initiative aimed at helping those who would be impacted by anti-LGBT legislation. As of Thursday morning, it has raised more than $762,000, which is more than halfway to its $1,500,000 goal.

Ariana previously announced, “I will be matching all funds raised up to $1,500,000” and explained funds will be divided equally between “organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

Among the beneficiaries of the fund are Gendernexus, House of Tulip, Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, JASMYN, and organizations in states that have put forth anti-LGBT legislation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.