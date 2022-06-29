Ariana Grande stalker arrested after breaking into her home

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A man previously arrested for stalking Ariana Grande was busted again on Tuesday after allegedly breaking into the singer’s Montecito, California home, violating a previous court order.

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown, 23, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of stalking, burglary and damaging power lines — all felonies — and misdemeanor allegations of obstruction of a peace officer, violating a court order, and tampering with a fire-alarm equipment, Raquel Zick, sheriff’s public information officer tells Noozhawk.

It is not known whether Grande was at the residence at the time of the incident.

Brown was arrested last September at Grande’s LA home after Brown allegedly threatened her security personnel with a large knife.

He entered not-guilty pleas Tuesday in Superior Court in Santa Barbara and is due back in court on Wednesday of next week, Jennifer Karapetian, senior deputy district attorney, tells Noozhawk. Brown remained in custody without bail on Tuesday at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively set for next Friday.

