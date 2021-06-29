Ariana Grande teams with BetterHelp to give away free therapy sessions

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande is teaming up with the online mental health services provider BetterHelp to give away $1 million of free therapy.

The singer announced the partnership on social media Tuesday, saying she is “thrilled” to be working with the company to help make therapy more accessible.

“While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!” Ariana writes.

If you go to BetterHelp.com/Ariana, you can get matched with a licensed therapist for one free month, with the option to renew and continue after that.

“i so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue!” she adds. “healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and i can’t wait to do more work together.”

Ariana has long been open about her own mental health struggles, revealing she suffered from PTSD and anxiety after the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing following her concert at the venue.

