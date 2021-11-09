Ariana Grande wears famous ’13 Going on 30′ dress on ‘The Voice’

Trae Patton/NBC

Ariana Grande is once again channeling Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30.

After paying homage to the 2004 rom-com in her music video for “thank u, next,” the singer sported one of the signature looks from the film during last night’s live episode of The Voice.

Ari wore the colorful Versace dress Garner’s character Jenna Rink wore in the movie’s famous “Thriller” dance scene. She even accessorized with similar dangling earrings and did her hair in an updo matching the character’s.

Garner previously commented on Ari’s “thank u, next” video tribute back in 2018, prompting the singer to gush over what 13 Going on 30 means to her.

“NooooooooOoOOoOo I’m crying,” Ariana wrote at the time. “I watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and I still do sometimes, especially when I’m sad). I adore you! Thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life. I’m screaming bye and by sometimes I literally mean every night still.”

