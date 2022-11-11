Ariana Grande’s husband is “constantly cheering her on”

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Next May marks Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez‘s second wedding anniversary. The notoriously private couple has kept their love life out of the limelight, but a source says they are going strong.

“Ariana and Dalton are doing really well as a married couple,” a source told ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿. “Dalton really just loves Ariana and goes out of his way to make her happy and show her how important she is to him.”

The insider added, “He is very supportive and constantly cheering her on.”

The source went on to describe how the two have been getting on since they walked down the aisle, adding, “He does little things to be there for her and show her how much she matters to him, which she really appreciates.”

Ariana and Dalton tied the knot on May 15, 2021.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.