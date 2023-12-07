Ariana Grande’s in the studio; her ‘Wicked’A co-star says “no one is ready” for what’s coming

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesA

Ariana Grande is officially making some music — and her Wicked co-star is seemingly offering a tease of what we can expect.

Ariana posted Instagram photos and video that show her hard at work in a recording studio. Fans jumped into the comments to share their excitement, and Cynthia Erivo, who’s playing Elphaba to Ariana’s Glinda in the upcoming Wicked films, chimed in.

“Love you sweetheart, no one is ready, I’m so freaking proud of you!!” Cynthia wrote. “This project is so freaking special!!!”

It’s not clear if this “project” is an album or something else, but it’ll be the first solo new music from Ari since she released “POV,” from her 2020 album Positions, in 2021.

Ariana’s mother, Joan, added, “love love love,” while rapper Ty Dolla $ign wrote, “She backkkk.” Victoria Monét, the Grammy-nominated artist with whom Ari co-wrote most of her album thank u, next, wrote, “She’s HOME!!!”

Or, as a fan put it, “Shes about to save pop.”

In October, a source told Page Six that Ariana was working with super-producer Max Martin on a new album, while waiting for the actors’ strike to be over so she could resume filming Wicked.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.