Ariana Grande’s wax figure coming to Madame Tussauds in Hollywood

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ariana Grande has come to Madame Tussauds in Hollywood… well, her wax figure, anyway.

The popular wax museum revealed its newest resident on Thursday, writing on Twitter, “The gloss? Poppin. Bottles? Bubblin. Come party with Ari at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.”

In a follow up tweet, the museum further riffed Grande’s famous lyrics and touted, “You want it? We got it. Ariana Grande has arrived at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.”

The life-sized wax figure, as fans praised, looks exactly like the real deal… even down to the tiny details like the tattoos on her fingers.

This isn’t the first time the “Positions” singer had her likeness captured in wax.

In 2019, a limited edition sculpture celebrating the Grammy winner’s classic style debuted at Madame Tussauds in London, however, fans were not too thrilled with its appearance. While the figure got her outfit and hair correct, critics say the face didn’t match.

Even Grande herself remarked under a news article about the new figure, “I just wanna talk.”

The gloss? Poppin. Bottles? Bubblin. Come party with Ari at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.#arianagrande #madametussaudsusa pic.twitter.com/reBrLQvBBD — Madame Tussauds USA (@TussaudsUSA) May 6, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.