As tour launches, Lauv plans to show fans the new him: “I feel like such a totally different person”

After releasing his new album All 4 Nothing last week, Lauv is ready to hit the road to support it. His tour kicks off Thursday night in Minneapolis, MN and he says fans should be prepared to see a whole new Lauv onstage.

Outside of a few festival appearances, this will be Lauv’s first major tour since the pandemic, and he tells ABC Audio, “I’m excited, because I didn’t get a chance to tour the last album, so I feel like there’s so much music to be explored live. And I also just feel like such a totally different person.”

“Like, even from the few festivals that I did — y’know, I think I did probably three or four festivals — I could just feel like my evolution just as, like, a performer, in person, on stage,” he adds. “And I’m just excited to meet everybody — you know, familiar faces, new faces — in this new place.”

Lauv has spoken about how his new album documents a journey of self-discovery he went on, after having an existential crisis over his career and his identity. As he told Bustle, “I think I learned that all of these things that I’m seeking are somewhere inside of me already and I just have to accept myself and love myself with open arms.”

Lauv’s tour, with Hayley Kiyoko opening all dates, is set to run through September 20, wrapping up in Seattle, WA.

