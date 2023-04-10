It’s definitely a listener favorite, if not the favorite; and it’s a segment we love to do sometimes, and other times maybe not so much. It can be a bit embarrassing or a hard reality check. Our listeners always come first though, so every-so-often we have to do it. It’s Ask Us Anything! Listeners are welcomed to text in any and every question they want to ask us and we do our best to get to as many questions as possible. And we’re happy, well happy probably isn’t the right word, but mostly happy to answer most questions. We’ll answer any and all questions (to the best of our abilities), it’s just some are embarrassing to admit. So, without further ado, here’s Ask Us Anything