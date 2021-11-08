Astroworld Festival Being Considered a ‘Mass Casualty’ Event Following Tragedy

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Hip-hop superstar Travis Scott & Live Nation have been hit with a lawsuit following the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, TX this past weekend. The festival, which attracted 50,000 people to Houston descended into chaos as the headliner (Scott) took the stage leaving hundreds injured and 8 dead – ranging from ages 14-27.

Scott, who has a very devoted fan base, continued performing as the massive crowd of 50,000 people pushed forward. Ultimately, hundreds of people were injured as the suffocating force of a massive wave of individuals put pressure on those closest to the front of the stage. While Travis Scott is at the center of attention regarding this tragedy, it is hard to place full blame on the performer who was unable to perceive the gravity of the situation whilst performing. The major lingering question surrounding these events is whether or not show officials could have stopped the show earlier as the show ended nearly 40 minutes after multiple horrific injuries were discovered.

Astroworld had been highly anticipated for nearly a year with fans buying tickets for as much as $380. People flew in from across the country for the festival with the excitement of our return to live music leading the emotional charge to the festival grounds. While Houston PD knew that the risks were high, there was a lengthly security plan in place that included months of preparations, 20 strategically positioned ambulances, a 56 page security document and a 22 page medical plan. Even with these measures in place, the festival is being considered a “mass casualty” event.