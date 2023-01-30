At Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Jonas Brothers announce new album due in May

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Exciting. Announcing your new album while you’re getting your star on the Walk of Fame? Priceless. Just ask The Jonas Brothers.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were honored Monday during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard where they received the 2,745th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They were introduced by the heads of their record label, as well as Ryan Tedder and writer/producer Jon Bellion.

The trio took the opportunity to announce that their long-awaited new project, simply called The Album, will arrive May 5, followed by a tour. “This journey has been a wild ride and we’re so grateful to share this passion of music for so long with the world,” Joe said.

During the ceremony, the brothers saluted their wives and children. “Danielle, my beautiful wife. I love you so much. I could not have done this without you,” Kevin said. Addressing his two daughters, Alena and Valentina, he added, “This is a pretty cool moment, don’t you think? This is cool, but you two are my brightest stars.”

Joe thanked his wife, Sophie Turner, calling her his partner in crime, and shouted out his two daughters at home, saying, “Daddy loves you to the moon and back.”

Nick then thanked wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her support over the years.

“You are the calm and the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you,” he said. “It’s the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you.”

Addressing the couple’s baby daughter, Nick added, “Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

