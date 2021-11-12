Attention, all you lonely Starbucks lovers: Taylor Swift’s got you covered

Beth Garrabrant

For years, Taylor Swift fans have thought that the lyrics of her hit “Blank Space” mentioned “lonely Starbucks lovers.” But what if it was intentional, and Taylor was playing the long game with a seven-year-long Easter egg? Because now, she’s officially teamed up with the coffee chain to promote her new album, Red (Taylor’s Version).

Starbucks has been teasing the partnership for several days now by posting lyrics from various Red songs on social media and announcing, “It’s Red season.” According to People, starting Friday, you can order the star’s favorite drink — a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte — by asking for “Taylor’s Latte” or “Taylor’s Version” in stores and on the app. The drink labels for those lattes will read “(Tay’s).”

Starbucks also will be playing Taylor’s music in stores, and the company’s put together a playlist as well. In addition, Taylor e-Gift cards are available.

Taylor first hinted at the partnership back in October, when she posted a video declaring her love of all things fall, which pointedly featured her drinking a Starbucks coffee.

