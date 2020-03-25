ATTENTION: Governor Walz Annouces New “Stay At Home” Order

Hang in there, Minnesota. Today (March 25), Governor Walz announced a new “stay at home” order, but there’s no need to freak out! For those that don’t understand, it sounds much scarier than it is.

Here’s what Governor Walz said via social media:

The health and safety of Minnesotans is my top priority. I'm providing an update on our state's response to COVID-19 and what this means for our neighbors and our loved ones.

These are trying times. But we are Minnesotans. We see challenges, and we tackle them. No matter how daunting the challenge; no matter how dark the times; Minnesota has always risen up—by coming together. If we unite as One Minnesota, we will save lives.