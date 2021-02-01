auren Daigle to release first new music since 2018 later this month

Garrett Lobaugh

Lauren Daigle is starting 2021 with new music.

On February 26, the singer will release “Hold On to Me,” her first new solo offering since her 2018 Grammy-winning album Look Up Child, the album that spawned her mega hit “You Say.”

“The thing I love most about this song is that it lends itself to someone who is feeling incredibly vulnerable, someone who is feeling insecure, or uncertain,” Lauren says of the song.

“There are times we may need a reminder of who we are and that we are worthy of having joy in our lives,” she adds. “In moments where the future may look uncertain and unknown, this is a song of hope that any person can cling to.”

“Hold On to Me” is available to pre-save now.



Lauren recently topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart with “Come Back Home,” a collaboration with producer Petey Martin.

By Andrea Dresdale

