Australian apartment features a bathroom IN the kitchen?!

Trying to find a nice affordable apartment that has everything you want can be a challenge. Micro apartments are becoming more and more popular and the designs are clever … but some are not acceptable. Like … going to the bathroom … in your kitchen? No.

There is a studio apartment in Australia right now. The listing shows the kitchen and bathroom next to each other… with only a glass wall separation. We don’t know who thought it up, but EEEEWW!!

The listing agent says the design gives the illusion of space and the owner hopes the $380 a week space will be rented long term. We’re going to guess not. You have to see it to believe it.

